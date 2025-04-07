Global Markets Plummet, Wrongful Deportation Deadline, Second Measles Death

President Trump's trade war has prompted further market declines. The Trump administration has a midnight deadline to return a man deported to El Salvador in what a federal judge has called a "grievous error". And, a second child in Texas has died of measles according to state health officials.

