ICYMI: Why Global Markets Are In Flux

President Donald Trump's escalating trade war sent markets lurching between hope and panic yesterday.

But overall, stocks have been tumbling since last Wednesday. That's when President Trump announced a universal 10 percent tariff on all goods coming into the U.S. He also announced additional import taxes on 185 countries. Those tariffs are set to kick in Wednesday.

In response, the global economy is in a tailspin. What's going on?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR