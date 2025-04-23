How Did This Get Here: Your Wardrobe

A sleeve, a collar, soles, or laces — these elements of your wardrobe vary and define your style. But it takes many steps to get them from a factory into your closet.

How does something like a t-shirt become a finished product?

About 97 percent of clothing and footwear in the U.S. is imported, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association. Those imports are mostly from Asian countries including China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India.

We unpack it in this edition of our series, "How Did This Get Here," where we follow the supply chains and costs associated with some of your favorite products.

