Music and the Brain

Published May 12, 2025 at 9:12 AM EDT

We're exploring the intersection of music and neuroscience with young musicians who are gifted in both fields! We'll speak with musician-scientists like Zoie, a 15-year-old euphonium player who is researching how music can reduce stress and Jascha, a 17-year-old pianist who says he'd love to peek inside Bach's brain. And of course, we'll hear some thought-provoking and awe-inspiring performances along the way. This podcast was recorded at the Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California.

