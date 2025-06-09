© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Protests in Los Angeles over Trump's immigration policies

By Sarah McCammon,
Ximena BustilloTom Bowman
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT

After a series of immigration raids in and around Los Angeles, protestors demonstrated against the actions & the broader immigration policies of the Trump administration. In response, the president federalized the California National Guard without asking state and local officials. The rare move has drawn strong criticism from California lawmakers.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
