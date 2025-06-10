2546: Death Valley Dinesh

There are thrill seekers and then there is Dinesh. Dinesh wants to walk through Death Valley in the middle of Summer -presumably because 'it's there', or something. And somehow this involves a car question that isn't a hearse. Can Click and Clack throw some shade on Dinesh' crazy plans? Or will they just try and convince him to add their names to his life insurance policy? Find out on this parched episode of the Best of Car Talk.

