If You Can Keep It: Rehiring The Federal Government

After slashing the federal workforce by tens of thousands earlier this year, the Trump administration is looking to fill those empty positions again.

But this time, they want Trump loyalists.

It's a move that challenges more than 150 years of precedent set forth in the Pendleton Act of 1870, which created a nonpartisan civil service.

The outlook for the federal workforce is changing again under Trump. What does it mean for the government now and down the line?

