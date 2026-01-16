© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prison guard accused of failing to step in during fatal inmate beating pleads to reduced charge

WRVO | By Associated Press
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:32 PM EST
FILE - This image provided by the New York State Attorney General office shows bodycam footage of correction officers beating a handcuffed man, Robert Brooks, 43, at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 2024. (New York State Attorney General office via AP, File)
AP
/
New York State Attorney General office
FILE - This image provided by the New York State Attorney General office shows bodycam footage of correction officers beating a handcuffed man, Robert Brooks, 43, at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 2024. (New York State Attorney General office via AP, File)

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York prison guard accused of failing to intervene as fellow officers beat an inmate to death pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Friday after jurors deliberating over a more serious manslaughter charge said they were deadlocked.

The surprise plea ends the weeklong trial of former guard Michael Fisher, one of 10 correctional officers charged in February in the death of Robert Brooks. The brutal beating of the 43-year-old Black man immediately after his arrival at Marcy Correctional Facility on the night of Dec. 9, 2024, was captured on guards' body cameras, prompting calls for prison reform.

Fisher is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 30 to six months in county jail on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree reckless endangerment as part of a plea agreement. The sentence will be deferred while Fisher appeals the prosecution's theory of his criminal liability, according to local media reports.

He was on trial for second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

"I can't tell you the amount of stress someone goes through when they're facing five to 15 years in state prison, and so this resolution helps alleviate a lot of that, provides certainty to him and his family," said Fisher's attorney, Scott Iseman, according to Spectrum News.

Of the 10 guards indicted in February, seven have now pleaded guilty to manslaughter or lesser charges. One was convicted of murder, and two were acquitted in a trial last fall.

Three more guards have agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges in return for cooperating with prosecutors.

Prosecutors who charged Fisher with manslaughter said he failed to intervene as other guards beat Brooks in a prison infirmary room.

"For seven minutes — seven gut-churning, nauseating, disgusting minutes — he stood in that room close enough to touch him and he did nothing," special prosecutor William Fitzpatrick said in his closing argument Thursday.

Iseman argued the prosecution failed to prove Fisher's actions led to Brooks' death and that his client entered the infirmary after the beating began and could not have known the extent of Brooks' injuries.
Tags
Regional NewsRobert Brooks
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now