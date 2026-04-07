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Syracuse councilors express concern over ICE targeting constituents

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO

The Syracuse Common Council is approving a plan that it hopes will protect vulnerable citizens from ICE agents.

The new resolution will require the city’s requests for proposal to include a mandatory checkbox. Potential vendors will have to disclose whether they or a subcontractor will share client, customer, or user data with any third parties.

Councilors said it will provide the city information about which companies give information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Common Councilor At-Large Chol Majok, who came to the United States as a refugee from South Sudan, co-sponsored the legislation.

"This may not solve all our problems, but at least it will move us closer to where we need to go," he said.

Common Councilor At-Large Hanah Ehrenreich had praise for her colleague.

"Councilor Majok has been incredibly dedicated with this and has been looking for every area and every avenue that we can put in place to make sure that all of our neighbors and all of our city services that we provide are safe, legal, and friendly to everyone that lives in the city,” she said.

District 1 Councilor Marty Nave said he is hearing concerns from neighbors about whether their personal information is being protected.

"In my common council district, ICE has targeted many of my constituents, and it's very unfortunate, so I appreciate my colleagues," Nave said.
Tags
Regional NewsiceCity of SyracuseU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
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