Commutes are about to change for thousands who work in the University Hill area of Syracuse

The Interstate 81 project in Syracuse is about to affect the biggest job hub in the city, closing several roads in and around the University Hill area and impacting some of the estimated 25,000 people who commute to Syracuse University, SUNY ESF, Crouse Hospital, the VA and Upstate University Hospital.

One of the big entryways to the University Hill area will shut down Wednesday as the state prepares to create a roundabout at the future I-81 Business Loop.

"So the biggest change on Wednesday is, Van Buren Street will be closed and Almond St. from Van Buren to Taylor will be closed," said I-81 Project Director Betsy Parmley. "So anyone that normally comes off the highway, for example, and likes to take this, I think of it as kind of the back way via Van Buren into, say, the parking garages...they will detour to Adams St., or Irving Ave., or whatever route suits them."

Parmely said this is one of many traffic changes coming to downtown Syracuse, as the DOT gets closer to removing the elevated portion of the highway, which is expected to begin late this year or early next year.

New York State Department of Transportation A rendering of the new roundabout being built on Almond St. in Syracuse as part of the Interstate 81 project

"It will change drivers behavior," she said. "So, whether it's going to be the most impactful...I think that's hard to say right now because there are going to be a lot of traffic changes coming. Specifically, when we start to transition people from 81 down onto the new Business Loop 81. So, change is hard, but we'll continue to communicate these changes. But for now, I would say it's just a change in behavior for people that they'll have to adapt to."

Among other things, this change will impact major events at the JMA Wireless Dome. Pete Sala, chief facilities officer at Syracuse University, said they are making plans for any traffic disruptions.

"I'm not so much worried about the fan base in football and basketball," Sala said. "It's the different events that we do, like commencement, that we really need our partners from the city, police and city fire department to work with us on the traffic program. But we're ready."

Officials say the work should be finished in about six months. In the meantime, Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens suggests drivers use the state’s '81 Connect app or another traffic app, and practice patience as this $2.25 billion project moves ahead.

"Here we are folks," Owens said. "We've been waiting many, many years for this and here we are."