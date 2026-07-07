Onondaga County legislators approve one term limits bill, shoot down another

Onondaga County legislators sent the term limits measure preferred by the Democratic majority back to County Executive Ryan McMahon for his signature or veto, while rejecting the minority Republican alternative that would have opted for a longer term limit.

Democrats voted together, 10-7, to approve a local law that would set 12 years as the potential length of office for the County Executive and the County Comptroller. By a closer 9-8 vote, Democrats rejected a Republican-offered measure that would have imposed a 16-year limit on both offices.

McMahon had previously indicated he might support a 16-year limit. Democrats said the Comptroller supported the 12-year limit.

Minority Republicans held together to deny Democrats the supermajority they needed to override McMahon's veto of the first attempt at a term limits measure, one which did not include the Comptroller and which Republicans complained was rushed to a vote without conversation with them.

If McMahon signs the local law, it will go to voters in November for a final decision. Last year, county legislators jointly approved a local law amendment creating a 12-year term limit for themselves, which voters approved.