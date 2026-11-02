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Lewis County child dies after contracting measles

WRVO | By Emily Russell, NCPR
Published November 2, 2026 at 7:23 PM EST
In 2025, Kathy Hochul launched a web portal to support access to vaccines and public health information in the wake of measles cases in New York State
Don Pollard
/
Office of the Governor
In 2025, Kathy Hochul launched a web portal to support access to vaccines and public health information in the wake of measles cases in New York State

A child from Lewis County has died after contracting measles. It's the first measles-related death in New York State in more than 30 years.

The New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health released a joint statement on Monday announcing the death. Health officials did not share whether the child had been vaccinated, though they reminded New Yorkers about the importance of the vaccine.

"We urge New Yorkers to ensure they are up to date on measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations and speak to their healthcare provider about immunizations."

Lewis County has reported 15 measles cases so far this year, the fourth-highest number of cases in counties around New York State after Seneca, Otsego, and Steuben counties.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was "heartbroken" after hearing about the child's death in Lewis County.

“As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child," Hochul said in a statement.

“This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses," added Hochul.

Additional information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Measles is very contagious. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left.

Protect yourself with the vaccine. The best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR is safe and effective - serious reactions are extremely rare. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective.

Prevent measles and talk to your healthcare provider about the MMR vaccine, especially if planning to travel.
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Regional NewsLewis Countymeasles
Emily Russell, NCPR
Emily Russell covers the Adirondack State Park for NCPR.
See stories by Emily Russell, NCPR
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