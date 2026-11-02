Vance brings extra help to Republican rally in Rome

Hundreds of people turned out in Rome on Monday to be part of a rally for Republican candidates headlined by Vice President JD Vance.

When Vance got off Air Force 2 at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park, he brought

some other prominent people with him, including Donald Trump Jr. and Secretary of

Energy Chris Wright.

Both the president’s son and the cabinet official made brief stump speeches, to urge

people to vote Republican, especially for 21st Congressional District candidate Anthony

Constantino. Vance talked about the sticker and marketing company that Constantino

has in Amsterdam, New York.

“Now, Anthony built a great American company right here in upstate New York, back

when everybody, everybody said that you had to send manufacturing jobs overseas to

countries that would pay subsistence wages,” Vance said.

Some polls suggest Constantino is getting stiff competition in that reliably Republican

district from the Democratic candidate in the 21st district, North Country dairy farmer

Blake Gendebien, and Constantino wants to make sure people get out to the polls on

Tuesday.

“And if you do that, then I'm going to pay all you back by going to Congress, creating

jobs, keeping the border secure, fighting to cut taxes, restoring our Second Amendment

rights in New York State,” Constantino said.

There was a protest not far away from where Vance spoke, organized by the group

Indivisible Mohawk Valley. They are worried about the direction of national leadership

and what the organization calls ‘hyper-partisan messaging.’