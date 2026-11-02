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Vance brings extra help to Republican rally in Rome

WRVO | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:39 PM EST
Vice President JD Vance spoke to a crowd of several hundred people at a hangar at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome, NY on Monday
Randy Gorbman
/
New York Public News Network
Vice President JD Vance spoke to a crowd of several hundred people at a hangar at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome, NY on Monday

Hundreds of people turned out in Rome on Monday to be part of a rally for Republican candidates headlined by Vice President JD Vance.

When Vance got off Air Force 2 at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park, he brought
some other prominent people with him, including Donald Trump Jr. and Secretary of
Energy Chris Wright.

Both the president’s son and the cabinet official made brief stump speeches, to urge
people to vote Republican, especially for 21st Congressional District candidate Anthony
Constantino. Vance talked about the sticker and marketing company that Constantino
has in Amsterdam, New York.

“Now, Anthony built a great American company right here in upstate New York, back
when everybody, everybody said that you had to send manufacturing jobs overseas to
countries that would pay subsistence wages,” Vance said.

Some polls suggest Constantino is getting stiff competition in that reliably Republican
district from the Democratic candidate in the 21st district, North Country dairy farmer
Blake Gendebien, and Constantino wants to make sure people get out to the polls on
Tuesday.

“And if you do that, then I'm going to pay all you back by going to Congress, creating
jobs, keeping the border secure, fighting to cut taxes, restoring our Second Amendment
rights in New York State,” Constantino said.

There was a protest not far away from where Vance spoke, organized by the group
Indivisible Mohawk Valley. They are worried about the direction of national leadership
and what the organization calls ‘hyper-partisan messaging.’
Tags
Regional News2026 Election
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is a freelance journalist and former Director of News and Public Affairs at WXXI Public Media in Rochester, N.Y.
See stories by Randy Gorbman
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