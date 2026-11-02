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2026 Election Results: Central & Upstate New York

WRVO | By WRVO News
Published November 2, 2026 at 3:28 PM EST

Welcome to WRVO’s 2026 election coverage. Check back throughout Election Night for real-time tallies across central and upstate New York, and tune in to Morning Edition on Wednesday morning for complete coverage and regional analysis.

(Note: Uncontested races are omitted from this results page.)

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2026 Election Results

Live results for races across WRVO's listening area in central and upstate New York. Statewide and legislative feeds update automatically via Civic API, and local county races are updated live by WRVO newsroom staff from local county boards of elections.

Statewide Races

3 races

New York Governor

New York Attorney General

New York Comptroller

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Congressional Districts

5 races

New York US House 19

New York US House 21

New York US House 22

New York US House 23

New York US House 24

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State Senate Districts

8 races

New York State Senate 48

New York State Senate 49

New York State Senate 50

New York State Senate 51

New York State Senate 52

New York State Senate 53

New York State Senate 54

New York State Senate 58

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State Assembly Districts

15 races

New York State House 102

New York State House 117

New York State House 118

New York State House 119

New York State House 121

New York State House 122

New York State House 123

New York State House 124

New York State House 126

New York State House 127

New York State House 128

New York State House 129

New York State House 130

New York State House 131

New York State House 133

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Judicial Races

2 races

Supreme Court Justice District 4

Supreme Court Justice District 5

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Local County Races

WRVO Live Coverage

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Find complete local results on your county's board of elections page:
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