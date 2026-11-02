2026 Election Results: Central & Upstate New York
Welcome to WRVO’s 2026 election coverage. Check back throughout Election Night for real-time tallies across central and upstate New York, and tune in to Morning Edition on Wednesday morning for complete coverage and regional analysis.
(Note: Uncontested races are omitted from this results page.)
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2026 Election Results
Live results for races across WRVO's listening area in central and upstate New York. Statewide and legislative feeds update automatically via Civic API, and local county races are updated live by WRVO newsroom staff from local county boards of elections.
Statewide Races3 races
New York Governor
New York Attorney General
New York Comptroller
Congressional Districts5 races
New York US House 19
New York US House 21
New York US House 22
New York US House 23
New York US House 24
State Senate Districts8 races
New York State Senate 48
New York State Senate 49
New York State Senate 50
New York State Senate 51
New York State Senate 52
New York State Senate 53
New York State Senate 54
New York State Senate 58
State Assembly Districts15 races
New York State House 102
New York State House 117
New York State House 118
New York State House 119
New York State House 121
New York State House 122
New York State House 123
New York State House 124
New York State House 126
New York State House 127
New York State House 128
New York State House 129
New York State House 130
New York State House 131
New York State House 133
Judicial Races2 races
Supreme Court Justice District 4
Supreme Court Justice District 5
Local County RacesWRVO Live Coverage
Find complete local results on your county's board of elections page:
Local County Boards of Elections
- Onondaga County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Oswego County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Oneida County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Madison County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Cayuga County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Jefferson County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Cortland County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Tompkins County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Lewis County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Herkimer County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- St. Lawrence County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)
- Wayne County Board of Elections (opens in new tab)