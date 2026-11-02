2026 Election Results: Central & Upstate New York

Welcome to WRVO’s 2026 election coverage. Check back throughout Election Night for real-time tallies across central and upstate New York, and tune in to Morning Edition on Wednesday morning for complete coverage and regional analysis.

(Note: Uncontested races are omitted from this results page.)

Skip to results 2026 Election Results Live results for races across WRVO's listening area in central and upstate New York. Statewide and legislative feeds update automatically via Civic API, and local county races are updated live by WRVO newsroom staff from local county boards of elections. Statewide (3)

Congress (5)

State Senate (8)

State Assembly (15)

Judicial (2)

Local County Races Jump directly to a specific race: -- Select a Race -- New York Governor New York Attorney General New York Comptroller US House District 19 US House District 21 US House District 22 US House District 23 US House District 24 State Senate District 48 State Senate District 49 State Senate District 50 State Senate District 51 State Senate District 52 State Senate District 53 State Senate District 54 State Senate District 58 State Assembly District 102 State Assembly District 117 State Assembly District 118 State Assembly District 119 State Assembly District 121 State Assembly District 122 State Assembly District 123 State Assembly District 124 State Assembly District 126 State Assembly District 127 State Assembly District 128 State Assembly District 129 State Assembly District 130 State Assembly District 131 State Assembly District 133 Supreme Court Justice District 4 Supreme Court Justice District 5 All Local County Races Cayuga County Court Judge City of Syracuse - Councilor-at-Large Oneida County Sheriff Oneida County Legislator 2nd District Oneida County Legislator 12th District Oneida County Legislator 15th District Oneida County Legislator 18th District Oneida County Legislator 19th District Oneida County Legislator 21st District Oneida County Legislator 23rd District Onondaga County Sheriff Onondaga County Legislator 1st District Onondaga County Legislator 2nd District Onondaga County Legislator 3rd District Onondaga County Legislator 4th District Onondaga County Legislator 5th District Onondaga County Legislator 6th District Onondaga County Legislator 7th District Onondaga County Legislator 8th District Onondaga County Legislator 9th District Onondaga County Legislator 10th District Onondaga County Legislator 11th District Onondaga County Legislator 12th District Onondaga County Legislator 13th District Onondaga County Legislator 14th District Onondaga County Legislator 15th District Onondaga County Legislator 16th District Onondaga County Legislator 17th District Oswego County Legislator 3rd District Oswego County Legislator 4th District Oswego County Legislator 5th District Oswego County Legislator 6th District Oswego County Legislator 7th District Oswego County Legislator 9th District Oswego County Legislator 12th District Oswego County Legislator 16th District Oswego County Legislator 17th District Oswego County Legislator 18th District Oswego County Legislator 19th District Oswego County Legislator 20th District Oswego County Legislator 22nd District Oswego County Legislator 23rd District Oswego County Legislator 24th District Oswego County Legislator 25th District Statewide Races 3 races New York Governor New York Attorney General New York Comptroller Back to top Congressional Districts 5 races New York US House 19 New York US House 21 New York US House 22 New York US House 23 New York US House 24 Back to top State Senate Districts 8 races New York State Senate 48 New York State Senate 49 New York State Senate 50 New York State Senate 51 New York State Senate 52 New York State Senate 53 New York State Senate 54 New York State Senate 58 Back to top State Assembly Districts 15 races New York State House 102 New York State House 117 New York State House 118 New York State House 119 New York State House 121 New York State House 122 New York State House 123 New York State House 124 New York State House 126 New York State House 127 New York State House 128 New York State House 129 New York State House 130 New York State House 131 New York State House 133 Back to top Judicial Races 2 races Supreme Court Justice District 4 Supreme Court Justice District 5 Back to top Local County Races WRVO Live Coverage Back to top

Find complete local results on your county's board of elections page: