As the president and CEO of Oswego Health, Mike Backus is spreading the word about the valuable role rural hospitals play in communities.

"We, I think, serve a very important role to keep care as close to the community as you can, ensure that you're working on those preventative measures to ensure that we're creating healthier communities anyway, and then ensuring that you have the community locally that can grow and build," he said.

But now, as the cost of healthcare is rising, rural hospitals across the country are struggling. An American Hospital Association report shows more than 40 percent of rural hospitals nationally are operating at a loss, and hundreds are facing high financial risk.

Backus said the current business models are challenging for hospitals, with government reimbursement falling short of the cost of care.

"Oftentimes, we spend an awful lot of resources, well after the patient has already left our doors, fighting for fair reimbursement for services we've already rendered,” Backus said. “That's a major challenge that has existed in healthcare for a very long time. Reforming that is a big legislative priority of ours."

Backus said it’s also important for hospitals to have stronger partners on the payer side, especially from larger companies, and he’d like to see reform in that space.

"Getting some of these national plans to make any amount of improvement is a big challenge, so when we as a healthcare system stand up and say, 'These are the rules that we want to work through, and here's the timeline within your contracts to deliver change on it,' the biggest thing that we unfortunately have to deal with with that insurance company, is that the patients are the ones caught in the middle,” he said.

Backus said he’s hopeful that the incoming Congress will be able to address some of these ongoing challenges.

"This Congress, I think, is going to be very focused on affordability in particular. And ensuring that people have the ability to go to essential institutions such as healthcare and hospitals, will be a major focus,” he said.

While hospitals lobby for more support, Backus said community members can also help by talking to elected officials about their concerns and interacting with their local healthcare services.

"As the community wants to interact with us, we want to make sure we have accessible, affordable care for them,” Backus said. “And we also share transparently what our challenges are because that's what communities do. We lift each other up, and I think that's really what a great community is, and that's what a community hospital is meant to do as well."