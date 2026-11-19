Oswego’s Safe Haven museum is one step closer to becoming a national historical park after a committee of the United States Congress approved a bill to do just that.

The Safe Haven Museum sits next to Fort Ontario and tells the story of the nearly 1,000 Jewish refugees brought to Oswego during World War II – the only refugees to come to America during the war. They were housed behind fences at the Fort, kept separate from the community, which nonetheless embraced them through contact through the fences.

A non-profit group runs the museum.

The bill, from the area’s Congresswoman, Republican Claudia Tenney, would create a national historical park out of the Safe Haven building and several other buildings outside of Fort Ontario that served as barracks and offices in wartime. The park would not include the fort itself, which remains a state park.

Wednesday, the House’s Natural Resources Committee approved the measure as part of a large package of bills being moved forward in the final weeks of this session of Congress.

"Advancing this legislation through the Natural Resources Committee brings us one step closer to securing the national recognition Fort Ontario deserves. I look forward to working with my colleagues to move this bill through the House and ensure future generations understand the significance of this extraordinary place," Tenney said in a statement.

After years of effort, this is the closest the idea has come to reality. The bill is now eligible to be taken up by the full House. There’s no word if or when that might happen, but its companion bill in the Senate, sponsored by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, passed the Senate last week. House approval would send it on to the President for his signature or veto.