Syracuse Common Councilors still have questions about how the police department is using the data obtained from the Axon license-plate readers (LPRs).

The Syracuse Police Department needs the council's approval for the installation of seven of the program's LPRs in state right-of-ways in areas around Interstate 81, Interstate 690, and on West Street at West Fayette Street.

City lawmakers had questions for Rich Trudell, 1st deputy chief with the Syracuse Police Department, on how effective the information from LPRs is in solving crimes.

The questions occurred during the Common Council's Nov. 18 study session on the agenda for the upcoming Nov. 23 meeting.

Councilor Chol Majok was concerned about the data from the readers not providing specifics on solving cases that the police department is pursuing. And Trudell responded by saying:

"There's not a direct connection from those reads in that data to successful outcomes in our law-enforcement investigations," Trudell said. "There's no direct correlation there."

As the exchange continued, Councilor Donna Moore told Trudell, "I think one of the things that concerns me is we're spending a lot of money ... people aren't really thrilled about the readers and we really don't have any outcomes to share with them -- how many cases are being solved, what kinds of evidence are being pulled -- and if there's a way to link that and to give us a report yearly on that, I think that would be super helpful to the questions that I've gotten from some of the councilors. I think we owe that to our taxpayers because they don't love the readers in the first place."

Trudell responded saying, "What I can commit to is definitely going back to Axon and the police department and coming up with a method where we can track those successes better ... just don't have a real good answer for you now because the data just doesn't support it except for us being able to come to you on this end of a successful investigation and say that this helped solve the homicide ... In our perspective, one homicide solved is worth the system. Now I understand there's discrepancies in that way of thinking, but I will commit to going back and trying to develop a way to have more of a one-to-one relationship in terms of the successes."

Trudell also told lawmakers that the department wants to be transparent about how the readers are performing and how the department is using the data.

"We have a significant audit process in place and we're committed ... you know, we said three months, we're committed to do it every month ... where we not only get the raw data but we're checking for anomalies in the frequency of somebody running a plate," he said.

He also noted that what the department is requesting is not an expansion -- just a formality as the council already approved the program involving 26 Axon LPRs.

In the end, Majok decided to wait on presenting the topic for a final vote until the council gets the information it is seeking.

Jason Tom, deputy chief of the Syracuse Police Department, shared the list of locations with councilors during a joint meeting of the council's Public Works and Economic Development committees on Nov. 12.

The locations include:

I-81 State Street extension and E. Brighton Ave.

Bear Street at Spencer Street (westbound)

I-690 at Midler Ave.

Erie Boulevard at Thompson Road

Teall Ave. at I-690

I-81 and South Salina St.

S. West St. at W. Fayette St.

The full Syracuse Common Council will need to give its approval on the installation of the seven remaining LPRs in those specific locations.

