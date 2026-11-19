Opponents of the expansion of the Department of Homeland Security's detention center in Batavia gathered in front of the federal building in Syracuse Thursday to protest construction of a new addition to the facility that will become a destination for undocumented immigrant women detained by ICE.

Genesis Ayala of the Workers Center of CNY said it is children who will suffer when this new center is operational.

"What concerns me the most is that kids are being affected," she said. "You know, they're going after the parents, they're going after the mothers, the dads, and then who takes care of the kids? Who tells them that their parents are gonna be okay?"

Right now, the Batavia detention center, the largest in New York, only holds men. But a new $17 million addition will allow it to also house up to 100 women. Up to now, women have been held in local jails.

Jessica Maxwell, Executive Director of the Workers Center of Central New York said this will change the dynamics of the detention of women locally.

"We've seen a pattern in central New York where they were releasing women because they didn't have the facility space. And that did mitigate just a tiny bit the impact to children and families. And now they want to take that away and I think we're just done. We're done. No more. It's outrageous that they would do this."

Maxwell said the conditions in the current center, that houses only men, are subpar, which doesn’t bode well for the future.

"We hear from members all the time who, we had a member picked up in July. He didn't have access to a phone for three days," Maxwell said. "His family didn't know where he was because he's sleeping on a gym floor. And he's not actually even booked into the detention center. They don't have the experience, the competency to run the structure they already have. The last thing they should be doing is building more capacity.”.

The expansion will be a soft-sided, tent-like structure. The state Department of Health and the state Department of Environmental Conservation are asking the Department of Homeleand Security for more details on the structure. Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letter to the deputy director of ICE this week, saying she wants more information on how people kept in this structure will be safe and warm, with winter approaching.

"To think that they're going to build a tent, in upstate New York, as the winter's approaching and put 100 women in it is just unconscionable, unconscionable," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "So our DEC, Environmental Conservation, and our Department of Health have sent letters asking questions. What permits have you secured, because we don't think you have, and what are the health conditions going to be?"

Opponents of the center are lobbying lawmakers to end the opening of the center and asking for more federal oversight of the facility.

