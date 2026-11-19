The Advanced New York Nuclear Summit brought together officials from communities across New York Wednesday interested in hosting one of the nuclear plants that the state intends to allow to be built. They discussed safety issues, the Fort Drum small nuclear plant project, pro-nuclear groups popping up on college campuses and more.

They didn’t expect Governor Kathy Hochul to show up and certainly didn’t expect her to unveil the state’s new Comprehensive Advanced Nuclear Master Plan – the roadmap for developing five gigawatts of new nuclear power within a handful of years, meeting fast-rising power needs while encouraging business development.

"This is part of not just repowering New York," Hochul told the audience, "but also a catalyst for whole new industries that maybe never thought of upstate New York, never thought of Rochester, never thought of Syracuse or Oswego. But now they will."

Among the most interested parties at the summit was the delegation from Oswego County. The county hosts three of the state’s four nuclear plants and wants the next one, too.

County Administrator Phil Church says they learned today that the state has narrowed to 10 the companies that it will allow to develop large or small reactors. There’s no news yet, though, on which communities will be allowed to host them.

"Oswego County is still appears to be the place that makes the most sense," Church said. "We already have land that is approved for nuclear development. We've got the workforce. We have three plants here already owned by the largest nuclear operator, and we simply have, and we have a community that's ready for it and has wanted it for a while.

The release of the nuclear master plan is another signal that Hochul plans to push the process as fast as possible.

"One of the things the governor said [Wednesday] morning is that she's not interested in things that are going to take many years to do. She wants to get this moving within months," Church said. "This effort probably should have started years ago to meet the power needs of the state going forward. The sooner we begin, the better."

The operator of the state’s power grid would agree. On Wednesday, while the summit was going on, the Independent System Operator said in a new report that, for the first time, its forecast of power supplies shows that the state will run short of its power needs in 2033.

A full-sized nuclear plant approved today could take as much as 10 years to be approved, built, tested, and turned on. Smaller units could be built faster, though in both cases, most of the time is spent getting state and federal government approval to build. Hochul promises to cut the state’s paperwork time and is asking the Trump administration to speed up its eventual review.

