Syracuse Common Council on Nov. 23 voted 6-3 to approve new installation sites for license-plate readers (LPRs) from the provider Axon Enterprise.

Councilors Hanah Ehrenreich, Corey Williams, and Jimmy Monto voted against the idea.

The seven LPRs are part of a program that Syracuse Common Council approved earlier this year. City lawmakers had to approve these installation sites because they're in New York State right-of-ways, or areas controlled by the state.

During the meeting, Ehrenreich said she has every faith in the Syracuse police department to solve crime and reduce crime in the city, but she explained why she voted no on these new installation sites.

"In an era where we are undergoing gross violations of civil rights in mass surveillance across the country, we have to take a close look at what we permit in Syracuse and what we extend in Syracuse," Ehrenreich said. "And I don't believe that on a fiscal level, or on a civil rights level, that this is the right tool for Syracuse now .... thank you."

Speaking with reporters following the meeting, Monto also explained why he voted against it.

"My no vote is my own personal vote," he said. "I'm becoming less and less comfortable with the surveillance state here and across the country."

The subject of these new installation sites was part of both a recent Syracuse Common Council committee meeting and a study session.

Jason Tom, deputy chief of the Syracuse Police Department (SPD), shared the list of locations with councilors during a joint meeting of the council's Public Works and Economic Development committees on Nov. 12. And then SPD's first deputy chief Rich Trudell answered councilor questions during a Common Council study session held Nov. 18.

Trudell also told lawmakers that the department wants to be transparent about how the readers are performing and how the department is using the data.

"We have a significant audit process in place and we're committed ... you know, we said three months, we're committed to do it every month ... where we not only get the raw data but we're checking for anomalies in the frequency of somebody running a plate," Trudell said.

The new locations include:

I-81 State Street extension and E. Brighton Ave.

Bear Street at Spencer Street (westbound)

I-690 at Midler Ave.

Erie Boulevard at Thompson Road

Teall Ave. at I-690

I-81 and South Salina St.

S. West St. at W. Fayette St.

It was on Feb. 9, 2026 when Syracuse Common Council voted for a contract with Axon Enterprise to operate the city's license-plate readers, citing significant privacy concerns. The city had previously used cameras from Flock Safety, a company that is known to share information with federal immigration officials. The city has some familiarity with Axon, which provides body cameras for the Syracuse Police Department.

