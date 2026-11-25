While many people think about Thanksgiving in terms of how much they can eat in one day, others are facing concerns about whether they’ll have any holiday meal at all.

At the Syracuse Rescue Mission, staffers and volunteers are fighting food insecurity by offering their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Amber Vander Ploeg, chief program officer at the Rescue Mission, said it takes more than 150 volunteers to put the day together, from cooking ahead of time to serving the meal on the big day.

“And that's probably the best, hour, hour and a half, that you will find in Onondaga County on Thanksgiving,” she said. “Everybody is always super grateful and in a great mood, so it's a really special day to be here."

Vander Ploeg said the event relies heavily on the generosity from the community, including volunteers who donate their time and money. One of those volunteers, Emily Wolff, has been helping with the Thanksgiving meal for 19 years and is now donating all of the turkey for the meals through her family’s company, Bath Pros.

This Thanksgiving, more than 2,500 meals will be delivered and served by the Rescue Mission. That’s down from a record-setting 4,000 meals served last year. Vander Ploeg said a disruption in SNAP benefits helped lead to that spike. Still, she said, the need is high.

"When I first started, I've been at the Mission for 12 years, we used to never even get to 2,000 meals, and now we pretty traditionally are at 2,500 meals," she said.

Rescue Mission director of marketing and communications Ash Wood agrees.

"It's like $13,500 more expensive to put the exact same food on the table this Thanksgiving for us as a Rescue Mission,” Wood said. “We understand that on a small scale our groceries are more expensive in our homes, and so we understand that it's going to be a harder Thanksgiving and harder holiday for people, and we're doing what we can."

Many people having Thanksgiving at home are also seeking help this year.

Lynn Hy, the chief advancement officer at the Food Bank of Central New York, said the organization has already distributed more than eight million pounds of food this fiscal year.

"Our fiscal year started on July 1, and if we look at that time period of July 1-Oct. 31, and we compare that to last year, in the pounds distributed that we have gotten out to our 500 plus partners, it is a 21 percent increase," she said.

Hy said rising prices and fixed household costs can force people to make difficult decisions about their food budgets during the holidays and beyond.

"Our approach tomorrow is the same as we approach it every single day. Make sure that we have food on hand, so that we can get it out to our partners, and people can access that healthy, nutritious food,” Hy said.

For more information about the Rescue Mission and how you can help, click here.

For more information about the Food Bank of Central New York and how you can help, click here.