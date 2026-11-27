Four speakers discussed their opposition to large data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) and support for battery-storage systems during a Nov. 19 NYPIRG event held at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF) in Syracuse.

The event's speakers included New York State Senator Rachel May (D-Syracuse); Johanna Bock, co-director of the Citizens for Lysander; Sarah Howard, environmental consultant to the Tonawanda Seneca Nation; and ESF student Derrick Blizard with the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).

NYPIRG says Gov. Kathy Hochul's "overwhelming" victory in this year's gubernatorial race on an anti-data center platform "proves New Yorkers are largely in opposition" to the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, per its announcement about the Syracuse event..

Community members gathered in a classroom in ESF's Marshall Hall to listen to the speakers discuss moving forward with supplying more energy for New York with technologies like battery energy storage systems (BESS) "while safeguarding the state's electrons from energy hogging data centers used for AI," NYPIRG said in its press release.

The local event held Nov. 19 is one of four events that NYPIRG held on the topic during that week, Azaria Chapman Walker, Central New York regional coordinator for NYPIRG, told the gathering to begin the event.

NYPIRG has been working in communities across the state for more than 50 years to safeguard protections for New York's economy and environment, she added.

"We're making a clear distinction between these evolving technologies that are dominating the energy conversation in New York," Chapman Walker said to open the event. "Data centers are consuming far too much energy and far too many resources. And this is a time where energy is scarce and expensive during peak demand seasons, driving up utility costs for New Yorkers. Battery and energy storage systems, or BESS as you'll hear throughout the night, store energy so that it can be easily accessed by local communities in times of crises and energy shortages. We do not need to rush into artificial intelligence, but we do need to rush to solve New York's energy crisis while utility bills continue to skyrocket."

A Nature Energy Study found in 2025 the rising energy costs associated with AI data centers "landed hardest" on lower-income, rural households, which bore "disproportionate shares" of the financial burden compared with the data centers themselves, NYPIRG said.

Meanwhile, each battery energy storage facility can power thousands of homes, "ultimately relieving skyrocketing" energy bills for ratepayers, NYPIRG said.

"Data centers for Artificial Intelligence are consuming far too much energy and far too many resources, in a time where energy is scarce and expensive during peak demand seasons, driving up utility costs for New Yorkers," Chapman Walker said in the NYPIRG announcement.

EVENT SPEAKERS

In her remarks, State Sen. May told the gathering that she believes AI data centers should be opposed and battery storage centers should not. She described data centers as giant, loud, "obnoxious" facilities that use a lot of energy and need plenty of cold water for cooling.

"They do all of this in the interest of making the richest men in the world a little bit richer, maybe a lot richer ... while creating this technology that we cannot control , we do not trust, that is likely to put millions of people out of work," May said.

She also noted that she was referring specifically hyperscale data centers that are for AI

As she continued, May said battery storage is a completely different issue.

"And most of the opposition to it, I think, has been manufactured by the fossil fuel industry, which is terrified of solar, wind, and battery storage as a alternative to oil, gas, and coal," May said.

May went on to say that when you put solar and wind together, plus battery storage (which takes those intermittent generating options and allows them to work around the clock) they are cheaper than fossil fuel... than bringing on new fossil-fuel generation in the grid.

She also said they can be deployed "a lot faster." The supply-chain issues are "really terrible" for fossil-fuel generation. It takes "years and years and years" to bring a new plant online. They're not subject to "stupid dictators starting stupid wars" in places that are going to drive the cost of energy up, and they are much better for the environment, she added

"Therefore, the fossil-fuel industry has done everything in its power to spread misinformation about these things and gin up local opposition to solar development, wind development, and to battery storage," May said.

She also noted that in the case of battery storage, the reason that they've been able to have some success with that is there are fires every now and then with lithium-ion batteries.

May went on to say that Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to that issue, putting together a task force that created fire-safety regulations for battery storage.

"I won't say the fires won't happen, but we have the best protocols for preventing them and for containing them if they do happen," the lawmaker said.

The reality is battery technology is changing extremely fast and it's not going to be very long before there are solid state batteries where we don't have to worry about the fires anyway, she added.

May concluded her remarks by saying, "Data centers ... no thank you ... battery storage, 'yes please ... that's my message."

May once served as director of sustainability education at Syracuse University.

Johanna Bock, co-director of the Citizens for Lysander, said the group officially formed in April 2026 after first hearing about the potential for a data center in the town either in late in 2025 or early in 2026.

She says the developer has yet to submit a proposal to either the town board or planning board. He has filed an application with the New York Independent Service Operator, which approves applications for connections to the state's power grid. The application is for 270 megawatts of power. That's a hyperscale data center and is "huge."

"Basically the equivalent of taking all the residential homes in Syracuse and Rochester combined and putting them online and on the grid all at the same time, so obviously that is a huge... huge draw of power," Bock said.

Residents are already dealing with high electricity and gas bills.

"In the village of Baldwinsville, we have power issues ... our power goes out, like, quite often. I think mine went out twice in the last month ... so we already have issues with power," Bock said.

She also disputes the state has a one-year moratorium on the books, saying Gov. Hochul's executive order during the summer is just a memo, not a law, and can be revoked at any time.

"And it basically only prevents the DEC from reviewing environmental applications. It does not prevent a developer from submitting at a local level," she said.

Sarah Howard is a Syracuse resident, graduate of ESF, and worked at ESF for seven years. In her current role as environmental consultant to the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, she is focused on a reservation territory located halfway between Rochester and Buffalo and has worked in the role for more than three years and is currently fighting against a 500-megawatt data center in Western New York.

In her job, Howard works at organizing allies to take action in solidarity with the Nation's fight to stop harmful industrial development, especially a massive industrial site called the STAMP, a mega industrial park.

The fight of the Nation and its allies is much bigger than a data center," Howard told the gathering. They've been fighting to stop advanced manufacturing (that's what the A and M in STAMP stand for). It's a science and technology advanced manufacturing park. The developer hasn't been successful in attracting an advanced-manufacturing firm, so it's now focused on attracting a data center.

"My role over the last couple of years in organizing allies has been very focused on stopping a data center, but I want to emphasize my role is bigger than that. It is organizing allies more generally to support the Nation in their fight to protect their homelands," Howard said

Howard says she is also part of the NY Fights AI Data Centers coordinating committees, a statewide organization that is fighting for statewide policy.

The speakers also included ESF student Derrick Blizard, who is also a NYPIRG activist and is studying environmental-resources engineering.

"Luckily, with our ability to harness solar, the grid impact on the environment is greatly reduced. Battery storage is an excellent tool when paired with solar. On the hottest day in 2025, $90 million was saved for New Yorkers with solar. Our current grid is unreliable without the implementation of BESS," Blizard said. "During low-energy demand periods, there is too much energy being put into our grid, which is causing strain on the current infrastructure. BESS works by creating an energy buffer in storing that energy until discharging when it's really needed during peak electricity usage."

