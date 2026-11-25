Some parents of students at Lakeshore Elementary School in the North Syracuse school district believe the limited information provided by district officials after a break-in at the school gave them not enough assurance their children would be safe.

Cicero Police and the district say that early Saturday morning, Nov. 21, a person dressed head-to-toe in black and with his face almost completely covered somehow got into the building and walked through the school. They said the person took nothing from the school and did no damage.

Parents say the school's custodian received the notice of an alarm at the school and went there, apparently causing the intruder to leave. The custodian called 911. Police and the district haven't said how the person got in or left.

Late Sunday afternoon, a day and a half after the break-in, the district made its first communication to parents in a message app used for school-to-parent communication. In it, Superintendent of Schools Terry Ward said only that there had been no damage, police would be on hand Monday and Tuesday and that school was safe to reopen Monday. Police released still frames from surveillance video late Sunday night.

To some parents, five of whom spoke with WRVO News, this was not nearly enough information about a very unusual type of break-in. Jessica, a parent using her first name only because she works in the school district and fears retaliation, indicated that the intruder looked like a mass murderer casing the school, not a burglar.

"To be honest. I'd rather have broken windows," she said. "Because that seems like they are looking for future opportunities and to take advantage of whatever weaknesses are at the school as far as security."

The school reopened after being closed for two years for extensive renovations, which are still going on. Parents say work on the building's roof is continuing, sometimes after school hours to avoid interrupting teaching.

The parents said many parents kept their children home from school on Monday. They said the school marked each of them as absent without an excuse.

Monday evening, some parents went to the North Syracuse School District Board of Education meeting. They wanted to ask questions of Superintendent Ward but had not signed up in advance to speak in the public comments section of the meeting. "We're just following our procedures," Ward told them as they were not allowed to speak.

Moments later, he delivered an update on the situation, but said almost nothing that had not been said before and to caution people not to believe unverified information from police scanners and other sources.

Not good enough, said parents Nicole Adams. "It was very troubling, really, really no compassion, no compassion for us as parents, or taxpayers who are funding salaries," she said. "We're just asking to be heard, we're just asking [them] to care that we're sending our babies to school, and we're afraid."

Among the questions these parents wanted answer to: How did the intruder get in and get out? Why was it the custodian and not the police who first responded to the alarm? Why can't we keep our children home until we hear answers that reassure us our children will be safe?

Finally, Tuesday evening, Ward sent a new message, a joint update with Cicero Police Chief Steve Rotunno. While it added little new information — knocking down a rumor about there being two intruders and promising a community-wide meeting after the Thanksgiving break — the parents appreciated what they felt was a change of tone.

"It was a very appropriate response. It was a response that was reassuring, and it was compassionate, and it was informative in a way that wasn't compromising an investigation," Adams said. "I think that's what they should have led with when they were first giving us any kind of message."