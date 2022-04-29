Regional Coverage
News for central and northern New York from the WRVO newsroom.
Several colleges and universities across upstate New York will be conferring an honorary degree to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during commencement ceremonies this spring.
One day after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document indicated that the court is poised to strike down the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, Gov. Kathy Hochul strongly defended a woman’s right to choose abortion, rallying with Planned Parenthood and supporters at the Capitol, and delivering a warning to opponents.
Delgado replaces the disgraced former LG, Brian Benjamin, who faces corruption charges and who resigned in April.
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York’s next lieutenant governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.
For the first time in over a decade, Republican primary voters will be choosing who will be the GOP candidate in the race for governor of New York this year. Candidates have been crisscrossing the state looking for support in advance of this year's primary.
A group of New York voters asked a federal court Monday to reinstate Congressional district maps tossed out by state judges last week because they were gerrymandered to favor Democrats.
When New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took office last year after her predecessor resigned in a sexual harassment scandal, one of her first big decisions was appointing a lieutenant governor who could help restore trust in government.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to a report in Politico that the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v Wade, saying New York will help women from states where the procedure is outlawed.
New York's disgraced former lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, is now out of the primary election, after the legislature votes to allow candidates who are charged with crimes to remove their name from the ballot
The New York Climate Action Council is in the midst of a series of hearings across the state to get comments on a document that will guide the state toward its climate goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.
The New York State legislature is poised to vote as early as Monday on a bill that would remove disgraced former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin from the primary election ballot.
The Steuben County judge overseeing the redrawing of New York’s Congressional and state Senate maps has ordered that primary elections for those races to be held in August.