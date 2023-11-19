Syracuse University fires football head coach Dino Babers

Updated 11:18 a.m. The Dino Babers era of Syracuse football is coming to an end. Syracuse University confirmed Sunday it has dismissed Babers and will begin a search for his replacement.

This comes after the Orange lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, losing to Georgia Tech Saturday 31-22.

“I appreciate everything Dino, his wife Susan, and their family have done over the last eight years for Syracuse Athletics, Syracuse University and most importantly, our student-athletes," Syracuse University Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement. "Thanks to Dino’s leadership, our student-athletes have performed at the highest levels in the classroom, have dedicated countless hours to supporting our communities and have gone on to achieve great success, both professionally and personally. As we embark on a change in leadership at the helm of Syracuse Football, on behalf of Syracuse University I thank Coach Babers for his leadership, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report Babers' firing Sunday morning.

This was Babers' eighth season as head coach for the Orange. The team has played in two bowl games during his tenure, winning the Camping World Bowl in 2018 and losing the Pinstripe Bowl last year.

This Orange have a 5-6 record in the 2023 season. Babers has a 41-55 overall record since he took over as head coach for the Orange in 2016.

He previously was the head coach at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois.

The university said that tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile is expected to be Syracuse's interim coach.

The Orange have one more game in the regular season. They play Wake Forest at the JMA Dome on Saturday, November 25 at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story