© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse University fires football head coach Dino Babers

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published November 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST
FILE - Syracuse head coach Dino Babers watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Syracuse is carrying plenty of momentum into the 2023 season. Some of it, unfortunately, is heading in the wrong direction for head coach Dino Babers. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
Barry Reeger/AP
/
FR171704 AP
FILE - Syracuse head coach Dino Babers watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Babers was reportedly fired by Syracuse Sunday November 19, 2023.

Updated 11:18 a.m. The Dino Babers era of Syracuse football is coming to an end. Syracuse University confirmed Sunday it has dismissed Babers and will begin a search for his replacement.

This comes after the Orange lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, losing to Georgia Tech Saturday 31-22.

“I appreciate everything Dino, his wife Susan, and their family have done over the last eight years for Syracuse Athletics, Syracuse University and most importantly, our student-athletes," Syracuse University Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement. "Thanks to Dino’s leadership, our student-athletes have performed at the highest levels in the classroom, have dedicated countless hours to supporting our communities and have gone on to achieve great success, both professionally and personally. As we embark on a change in leadership at the helm of Syracuse Football, on behalf of Syracuse University I thank Coach Babers for his leadership, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report Babers' firing Sunday morning.

This was Babers' eighth season as head coach for the Orange. The team has played in two bowl games during his tenure, winning the Camping World Bowl in 2018 and losing the Pinstripe Bowl last year.

This Orange have a 5-6 record in the 2023 season. Babers has a 41-55 overall record since he took over as head coach for the Orange in 2016.

He previously was the head coach at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois.

The university said that tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile is expected to be Syracuse's interim coach.

The Orange have one more game in the regular season. They play Wake Forest at the JMA Dome on Saturday, November 25 at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story
Tags
Sports Regional NewsNY state newsSyracuse University footballDino Babers
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch