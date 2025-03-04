© 2025 WRVO Public Media
These scientists are trying to revive woolly mammoths ... by modifying mice

By Rob Stein,
Regina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published March 4, 2025 at 9:54 AM EST
Left, a regular mouse sits near a genetically modified mouse, seen to the right. The latter has been genetically modified to have the longer, golden hair and fat stores of a woolly mammoth.
Colossal Biosciences
Left, a regular mouse sits near a genetically modified mouse, seen to the right. The latter has been genetically modified to have the longer, golden hair and fat stores of a woolly mammoth.

You've heard of the woolly mammoth. But have you heard of woolly mice? These critters were genetically modified by the Dallas-based biotech company Colossal Biosciences to have the same "woolly" and fat appearance as the ancient mammoths. The mice are a key step in the longer journey to de-extinct the woolly mammoth. NPR's Rob Stein takes us to the lab where it all happened.

This episode was produced and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Special thanks to Hannah Chinn. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.

Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
