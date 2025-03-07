Early humans made tools from bones 1 million years sooner than scientists thought

Archeologists know early humans used stone to make tools long before the time of Homo sapiens.

But a new discovery out this week in Nature suggests early humans in eastern Africa were also using animal bones – one million years earlier than researchers previously thought.

The finding suggests that these early humans were intentionally shaping animal materials – like elephant and hippopotamus bones – to make tools and that it could indicate advancements in early human cognition.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Rebecca Ramirez, who edited it alongside Christopher Intagliata. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Patrick Murray and Jimmy Keeley were the audio engineers.

Copyright 2025 NPR