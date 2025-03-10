© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Here's how tourists are solving a plankton puzzle in Antarctica

By Berly McCoy,
Rebecca RamirezRegina G. Barber
Published March 10, 2025 at 8:59 AM EDT
In the summer, there are enough phytoplankton to feed the millions of tons of krill that then feed the migratory whales that tourists travel very far to see in Antarctica.
Andrew Peacock/Getty Images
Tourists to Antarctica are fueling research on some of the tiniest, most influential organisms on Earth: phytoplankton. These itty bitty critters make their own food and are the base of the food web in most of the ocean, but tracking how well they're doing is historically tricky. So, researchers with the program FjordPhyto are using samples collected by these tourists to understand how the balance of power in the Antarctic food web could be shifting — could ripple across the food web of the entire ocean.

