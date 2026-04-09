Syracuse budget contains no new taxes, but a $24 million deficit

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens Wednesday released the first budget of her administration. The $355 million spending plan includes no new taxes, but proposes dipping into the city’s savings account to cover a nearly $24 million deficit. That deficit arises from some of the same financial pressures that face residents. Inflation has resulted in increased health care costs and a big jump in energy costs.

"We're not, you know, padding a budget," said Owens. "These are real, real costs. I mean, almost 50% utility increase is real. Those are real dollars. And this is an opportunity for me to say to Mr. and Mrs. Syracuse, that I'm looking at my utility bills the same way you are."

Owens said she doesn’t want that to torpedo the administration’s priorities, like housing, workforce development and constituent services.

"It is a budget with a look to the future and a hope for where we're going, facing the realities of where we are," she said.

One of Owens' big concerns is the millions of dollars in state aid that hasn’t been appropriated yet because of a late state budget process. She hopes the fact that other upstate cities are facing much larger budget gaps doesn't get in the way of the state funds that keep Syracuse's budget afloat.

"I feel for my colleagues across the I-90 corridor, but I don't want legislators to feel that we're okay and we don't need it," she said.

Common Councilors begin hearings Thursday on every cent Owens wants to spend, and there is one early critic of the spending plan. City Auditor Alex Marion is concerned about the $3 million sales tax projection on the revenue side of the budget.

"You can have one economic shock and completely undermine sales tax," said Marion. "And when you put your eggs in the basket of sales tax, you are running the risk of not being able to do everything you want to do."

Owens disagreed.

"I think the projection for our sales tax, I don’t think is exorbitant and irresponsible," she said. "I think our budget team has been prudent identifying those resources, and I think we’re on the mark."

Owens expects more disagreements from lawmakers on the budget when it comes to determining how much money should be used from the city’s savings account to cover the budget deficit. And while she has promised more transparency between the administration and council than there was last year when lawmakers forced cuts on city government, she remains realistic.

"I would be floating on air if my budget was approved without any kind of adjustments to it," she said. "I also was not born yesterday, and so what is important is the process from now to 30 days from now."

A final vote on the budget is expected in early May.