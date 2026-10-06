New York expands free community college program to deal with AI's impact on the workforce

New York is expanding its free community college program to address the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce.

Starting in January, New Yorkers between the ages of 25 and 55 can enroll in a SUNY or CUNY associate degree program in a high-demand field for free, even if they've already completed a college degree in a different course of study.

During an appearance in Buffalo Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul recalled when manufacturing jobs left the state.

"That memory is so steeped in who I am that I cannot let that happen in this moment of radical transformation in the economy, mostly driven by AI. So, that's why we're here today... to not let that happen," Hochul said.

The expanded program begins in 2027.

"Starting in January, someone aged 25 to 55 can pursue a high-demand degree, associate degree at SUNY or CUNY tuition free even if they already have another college degree in another field," Hochul added.

The initiative will increase access for tens of thousands more adult learners by allowing individuals with existing credentials to pivot careers and gain valuable qualifications in high-growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing with accumulating debt for tuition, fees, books, and supplies, Hochul's office said.

In his remarks at the Buffalo event, SUNY Chancellor John King said it's not just tuition that's affected.

"This is also fees, books, and supplies, and thanks to the support of the governor and the legislature, we've also been able to invest in dedicated advisors helping our SUNY Reconnect students navigate the return to school. We've been able to add child-care slots," King said.

The expansion builds on the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect program that Hochul launched in 2025, which has already helped more than 15,000 adult learners access free community college in high-demand fields -- "helping them save thousands of dollars per year," per Hochul's announcement.

The expansion also comes just days after federal data indicated that New York State had the fastest-growing economy in the nation in the second quarter of 2026, per Hochul's office. New York's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 4.0 percent from the first quarter to the second, which was the highest of any state and nearly double the national growth rate of 2.2 percent.

Initially, the Reconnect initiative was only open to those who didn't already have a college degree (expect for those in nursing programs). With this announcement, Hochul is now expanding access to free community college in high-demand fields for those with prior degrees, her office said.

The expansion takes effect in the spring 2027 semester, which starts in January for most colleges. At that time, New Yorkers 25 to 55 will be able to enroll in a high demand SUNY or CUNY associate degree program for free, even if they already have a college degree in a different field. Eligible New Yorkers will be able to start applying to enroll under this initiative over the coming months, based on the individual application periods for each SUNY or CUNY campus.

“Governor Hochul’s SUNY Reconnect program has transformed the lives of thousands of New Yorkers by expanding opportunities for an affordable, excellent public higher education," Chancellor King said in the Hochul announcement. "This effort by Governor Hochul to build upon the program will help more adult learners return to the classroom and empower them to pursue the careers of their dreams. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and state leaders for their continued investment in SUNY and our students, and for removing barriers to higher education for all New Yorkers.”

