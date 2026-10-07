Onondaga County Legislature approves 2027 budget

The Onondaga County Legislature Tuesday unanimously approved the 2027 county budget, which totals about $1.7 billion and includes a property tax rate decrease of 9%.

Legislature chair Nicole Watts called it a "complete budget," and said that it's the result of 30 department presentations and 22 hours of deliberations.

"The county executive and this legislature built it together from priorities we shaped over a year of conversation," Watts told lawmakers in encouraging their support of the spending plan.

The budget has money for more caseworkers for children and families, as well as the creation of a Limited Development Corporation for housing, which lawmakers describe as a new tool for housing that working families can afford.

Watts also thanked the public for its input into the spending plan.

Legislator Maurice Brown, who leads the legislature's Ways & Means Committee, also spoke in support of the budget.

"We did not rewrite the budget. Our amendments touch less than .06% of the spending plan and add no new net spending. This budget continues to not increase the tax rate and makes responsible use of our fund balance. We are doing the right things for our residents," said Brown.

Legislator Brian May, who leads the legislature's Republican minority, also called it a good budget.

"I also am proud that this budget specifically addresses needs both strategic and otherwise across county government and across our community, so I think what we have here is something pretty strong and I urge everyone to support this budget .. thank you," May said in his comments.

Prior to its final approval, county lawmakers approved a few amendments.

Legislator David Knapp spoke about an amendment to put $250,000 into the community development budget for the Shape Up for Veterans program, saying it's out of money and an initiative that the legislature has funded previously. He also described it as very successful program and effectively operated.

"The basic goal of this program is to keep veterans in their homes, especially disabled veterans, or elderly veterans," Knapp said. "It's not to buy them a new house or to do dramatic changes but to make small changes that can keep them in their homes as long as possible ... it should last a few years based on the previous program."

Lawmakers also approved another amendment that allocated $100,000 for farm and food security. Legislator Richard McCarron spoke in favor of the amendment.

"Anytime we can invest in building communications and relationships between our farmers, food banks, and local vendors ... This is definitely an investment the county should be making. It's a great opportunity to assist all of our farmers, especially our smaller producers, and we all know that Onondaga County offers some of the best agriculture products available," McCarron said.

