© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Onondaga County Legislature approves 2027 budget

WRVO | By Eric Reinhardt
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:55 AM EDT
Lawmakers approved the Onondaga County budget during their meeting on Oct. 6.
Eric Reinhardt
/
WRVO Public Media
The Onondaga County Legislature unanimously approved the 2027 county budget during its session of Oct. 6, 2026

The Onondaga County Legislature Tuesday unanimously approved the 2027 county budget, which totals about $1.7 billion and includes a property tax rate decrease of 9%.

Legislature chair Nicole Watts called it a "complete budget," and said that it's the result of 30 department presentations and 22 hours of deliberations.

"The county executive and this legislature built it together from priorities we shaped over a year of conversation," Watts told lawmakers in encouraging their support of the spending plan.

The budget has money for more caseworkers for children and families, as well as the creation of a Limited Development Corporation for housing, which lawmakers describe as a new tool for housing that working families can afford.

Watts also thanked the public for its input into the spending plan.

Legislator Maurice Brown, who leads the legislature's Ways & Means Committee, also spoke in support of the budget.

"We did not rewrite the budget. Our amendments touch less than .06% of the spending plan and add no new net spending. This budget continues to not increase the tax rate and makes responsible use of our fund balance. We are doing the right things for our residents," said Brown.

Legislator Brian May, who leads the legislature's Republican minority, also called it a good budget.

"I also am proud that this budget specifically addresses needs both strategic and otherwise across county government and across our community, so I think what we have here is something pretty strong and I urge everyone to support this budget .. thank you," May said in his comments.

Prior to its final approval, county lawmakers approved a few amendments.

Legislator David Knapp spoke about an amendment to put $250,000 into the community development budget for the Shape Up for Veterans program, saying it's out of money and an initiative that the legislature has funded previously. He also described it as very successful program and effectively operated.

"The basic goal of this program is to keep veterans in their homes, especially disabled veterans, or elderly veterans," Knapp said. "It's not to buy them a new house or to do dramatic changes but to make small changes that can keep them in their homes as long as possible ... it should last a few years based on the previous program."

Lawmakers also approved another amendment that allocated $100,000 for farm and food security. Legislator Richard McCarron spoke in favor of the amendment.

"Anytime we can invest in building communications and relationships between our farmers, food banks, and local vendors ... This is definitely an investment the county should be making. It's a great opportunity to assist all of our farmers, especially our smaller producers, and we all know that Onondaga County offers some of the best agriculture products available," McCarron said.
Tags
Regional NewsOnondaga CountyOnondaga County LegislatureNicole WattsMaurice BrownBrian May
Eric Reinhardt
Eric Reinhardt joined WRVO Public Media as a News Reporter and Producer in August 2026, bringing both broadcast and print experience to the role.
See stories by Eric Reinhardt
Recent Stories
WRVO runs on listener support.
WRVO is now well into its second year without federal funding. Through it all, our mission has stayed the same: serving central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. Listeners like you are what keep journalists on the ground, asking the hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today. You'll be supporting more than yourself. You'll be supporting everyone who depends on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now