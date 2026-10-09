Traffic advisory and a protest planned as President Trump visits Syracuse on Friday night

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center at Oncenter on Friday evening beginning at 7 p.m.

The Trump visit coincides with the upcoming midterm election in early November, and the president is coming to get New York Republicans excited about the upcoming election.

Trump also wants to support candidates like Bruce Blakeman, who is opposing Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Kailee Buller, who is challenging Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) in the 22nd Congressional District.

With the president's visit, local authorities are advising drivers to be prepared for traffic closures and delays -- but without providing specifics. Plus, a protest event is also planned for Friday afternoon in Syracuse's Clinton Square.

Traffic advisory

Sgt. Thomas Blake, public information officer with the Syracuse Police Department, sent out information about street closures, which didn't provide specific details and he explained why.

Due to operational security considerations surrounding President Trump's visit, the Syracuse Police Department will not be releasing information specific to individual street closures or the timing of when particular streets will be closed to traffic.

Police say drivers should expect traffic restrictions and closures associated with the visit, and the public should expect delays and plan accordingly.

Protest event

CNY Solidarity Coalition and Indivisible Onondaga County are organizing a protest event called "A Trump Unwelcomed Event," which is set for early Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. in Syracuse's Clinton Square.

Judy Jerome, a representative with the CNY Solidarity Coalition and Indivisible Onondaga County, spoke with WRVO Public Media about the event. When asked about the main message of the protest event, Jerome said," "Donald Trump is not welcome here."

She went on to say, "We do not support this president. He is anti-democracy."

The event in Clinton Square will last about an hour and will include several speakers, she said.

The groups have several criticisms of President Trump. They're not pleased with the ongoing war in Iran and are concerned that he's not doing enough to help people who are struggling to afford groceries, gasoline, and other goods and services.

"So we just feel he is unfit to serve as our president," Jerome said.

It's President Trump's first visit to Syracuse since he held a campaign event at the Oncenter in 2016.

