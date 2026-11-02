SUNY Oswego bans professor charged with child sex crimes in Canada

Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested Tyler King last Friday at the U-S border crossing in Kingston, Ontario. Police charged King with luring, sexual exploitation, and making child sexual abuse and exploitation material. King is Canadian but this year began teaching at SUNY Oswego as a Professor of Practice in the communications studies department.

Cpl. Dan Campbell of the RCMP said the alleged abuse of three hockey players under 18 years old happened while King worked for a youth hockey club in the province of Alberta. "One of their former employees was soliciting and compensating players for intimate images and videos," he said in a virtual news conference, adding that there may be more victims.

The junior hockey club in Okotoks, just outside of Calgary, said King had worked as an assistant general manager for them for three years, leaving in 2024. King left the club in June, 2024, which is also when the club reported the allegations to police, which kicked off the long investigation.

"The Okotoks Oilers were not aware of these allegations while this individual was with our organization," the club said in a statement. "After his departure, we received information that, while unverified at the time, raised enough concern that we felt it needed a closer look. We reviewed it carefully and passed it to the RCMP."

The investigation took more than two years. "This was a complex investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions in Canada, involved multiple law enforcement agencies and we wanted to make sure that we got it right," Campbell said.

SUNY Oswego hired King in 2025, apparently unaware of the ongoing investigation. In a letter tonight to the college community, College President Dr. Peter Nwosu said King has been banned from campus without pay. "I recognize that this news may be deeply troubling, especially for students, faculty, and staff who have worked with or know this individual," Nwosu said in the emailed letter. (Full text of the letter is below.)

His biography on the SUNY Oswego website shows that he was teaching five classes this semester and was the advisor to the campus television station, WTOP.

King received a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s Newhouse school and is on the board of the Syracuse Press Club, according to that biography.

On the website Rate My Professors.com, 9 students gave King a perfect 5 out of 5 rating.

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Message from SUNY Oswego President Peter Nwosu, PhD to the college community:

Dear Members of the SUNY Oswego Community–

I am writing regarding news of the arrest in Canada of Tyler King, who joined SUNY Oswego in 2025 as a professor of practice in the Department of Communication Studies. In light of this arrest, Tyler King has been banned from campus without pay, effective immediately. He is currently incarcerated in Canada.

I recognize that this news may be deeply troubling, especially for students, faculty, and staff who have worked with or know this individual.

The safety and well-being of our students remain the university's highest priorities, and we are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive learning environment for all members of our campus community. We are coordinating with the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

I also recognize that news of this nature can be distressing. Students who need support are encouraged to contact our Counseling Services at 315-312-4416 for appointments, or their website for information about emergency/after-hours and other services. Faculty and staff may seek confidential assistance through our Employee Assistance Program at 315-312-5546.

Because this is an ongoing criminal matter involving a university employee, we cannot provide further comment at this time. If you have information that you think may be helpful for the police, please reach out to University Police at 315-312-5555.

I encourage everyone to be mindful of one another and to take advantage of the support resources the university offers.

Remain well,

Peter O. Nwosu, Ph.D.

President