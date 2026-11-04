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Constantino declares victory in 21st Congressional District race; Gendebien won't concede

WRVO | By Cara Chapman (NCPR)
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:44 AM EST
Republican Anthony Constantino addresses supporters at the Sticker Mule headquarters in Amsterdam.
Emily Russell
/
NCPR
Republican Anthony Constantino addresses supporters at the Sticker Mule headquarters in Amsterdam.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, a Republican, declared victory in New York's 21st Congressional District shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Forty-five minutes later, his Democratic opponent, St. Lawrence County farmer Blake Gendebien, announced he isn't conceding the race.

As of 12:30 a.m., Constantino leads Gendebien by about 6,000 votes, a difference of 2.17%, according to unofficial results.

In a rambling victory speech that lasted more than half an hour, Constantino thanked his supporters, decried the "evil media," and said he's already thinking about getting "big wins" for the district.

Gendebien said in a statement that while he will not concede the race until all the votes have been counted, he acknowledged that Constantino has likely" won the race.

"This isn’t the outcome we worked for, but I could not be more proud of the campaign we ran and the coalition we built,” Gendebien said. “I wish Anthony Constantino well in Congress, and I hope he’ll always put the North Country first."

This story will be updated.

Tags
Regional News2026 Election21st Congressional district
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