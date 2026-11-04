Mannion wins reelection in central New York's 22nd Congressional District race

Rep. John Mannion (D-NY) won reelection in the 22nd Congressional district, beating Republican challenger Kailee Buller.

The race wrapped up fairly early in the night, with Mannion declaring victory just about an hour after polls closed.

Now that Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, Mannion said he plans to get started right away. He said the Democratic caucus has discussed a 100 hour agenda, a 100 day agenda, and a 100 bill agenda.

“It is really built around three main things,” he said. “And that is, making sure that it’s affordable to live in this country, and people have comprehensive health coverage. Number two, it is about accountability, anti-corruption actions, and that’s going to require reform. So, we’ve got to stop the corruption. We need accountability, reform will come out of that, and we’ve got to make it affordable for people to live.”

Buller said, despite the loss, she’ll continue to fight for improving the lives of people in the 22nd district. She counts lowering energy bills and reducing taxes among her priorities. And she has a message for her supporters.

“I appreciate all the support, but now you guys have got to rally behind John Mannion,” she said. “You need to wish him well, just as I have, and you need to hold him accountable to making sure he’s delivering for us. But we have to move ahead and accept the results of the election.”

Buller said she doesn’t know what’s next for her politically, but she thinks the Republican party needs to focus on rebuilding and recruiting strong candidates in the future.