LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Election Day 2023 in central and northern NY
Good morning! Polls are open this Election Day and will be open across New York until 9 p.m. Keep checking our live blog for updates from the WRVO newsroom throughout the day.
Info you may need to know:
- As long as you registered to vote by October 28, you can vote in this year's election. To check your voter registration status, and to find your polling place, click here.
- You do NOT need to show an ID to vote in New York. However, showing your ID will make the process faster.
- There are two NYS ballot proposals on the back of your ballot. Click here to read the text of those proposals.
- If you have any trouble voting, contact your county board of elections. For more information, click here.
- To view the latest election results for races that WRVO is following across the region, click here.
Polls are open across New York
Polls are open across New York for this year's elections, and will stay open until 9 p.m. Remember, if you are in line at 9 p.m., you can still vote.
If you have any questions about voting, the NYS Attorney General's office has put together this list of FAQs. And if you have trouble voting, or encounter any issues at a polling place, you can call 1-866-390-2992, or fill out this online form.
Election Day is here
Welcome to WRVO's Election Day live blog! Here's what you can expect to see through the day and into the evening when the polls close at 9 p.m.
- Throughout the day, we'll recap some of the bigger races we'll be covering around central and northern New York.
- We'll also hear from WRVO reporters, who will be out covering the results, the winners, the losers, and any voting issues that come up around the region.
- Once the polls close, we'll be updating the numbers on a lot of races from around the region.
Stay with us through the day and into the evening for the latest.