Live updates: Polls have closed across central and northern NY

Keep an eye on the document below for the latest results on the races we're following.

When will I see results?

Counties can release their early voting totals as early as 9 p.m. That means you'll start to see the results updated shortly after that.

Once the early voting numbers are added, it will take some time for results from today's voting to begin to be added. Remember, voting machines at polling places are not connected to the internet. They cannot upload results to the county Board of Elections. The memory card from each machine is delivered by hand to the Board of Elections office.

If you want to get a look at the results of the races we're following, look at the document below. We're updating it live and it should update every 5 minutes.

Click here to view the document in a separate window.